Work with Parse.ly and do incredible things with your audience data.
Make every content and distribution decision data-informed with comprehensive and easy-to-understand analytics. Parse.ly gives you the power to answer the toughest questions about your audience and reach your business goals. We have three products:
API
Power personalization, recommendations, and feature development.
Content Dashboard
Understand your audience and get excited about making data-informed decisions.
Data Pipeline
Trust our proven analytics infrastructure, tested by the world's biggest websites.
Industry intelligence based on audience attention.
We regularly analyze our network of 2,500+ online media sites to reveal industry trends.
Network Referrer Dashboard
Use this dashboard to compare traffic from the biggest referrers—like Facebook and Google—but also track and compare other meaningful sources of traffic that may not garner much attention.
Top 10 Movie Dashboard
See which movies people read most about in the past eight weeks.
Redefining bounce rate with engaged time
We analyzed nearly 1.6 billion reader sessions in Parse.ly’s network over the course of six months in order to redefine bounce rate in terms of engaged time.
An analytics dashboard that meets different teams' needs.
Editorial teams
“Most editors need a quick snapshot to work off of, not countless drop-down menus or drill-down exports. The Parse.ly interface delivers that, saving us valuable time.”
Dave Leskusky — President, Napco Media
Analytics teams
“We're a data-driven company, so we see Parse.ly as a great way for teams beyond our analytics team to be exposed to, use, and learn about data.”
Chris Burderle — Director of Research and Analytics, The Daily Beast
Product teams
“The Parse.ly API makes it easy for us to use real-time data to power content modules on our clients' sites.”
Bradford Campeau-Laurion — Partner, Alley Interactive
Content marketing teams
“With Parse.ly, we have a renewed focus on data that is actionable, and we're not measuring just to measure.”
Jacqueline Parisi — Copywriter, HelloFresh
